Ingham County Animal Shelter starts “Howl-O-Ween”

50% off dog adoptions now through Halloween.
Boardman is one of many dogs looking for their new home. See him and others at the Ingham County Animal Shelter.
Boardman is one of many dogs looking for their new home. See him and others at the Ingham County Animal Shelter.(Ingham County Animal Control)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter wants to encourage people to adopt with their “Howl-O-Ween” special.

Starting Friday and continuing until Halloween on Oct. 31, dog adoptions will be half off. Senior dogs are $25, adult dogs are $50, and puppies under 6 months are $75. The adoption fee includes a one-year dog license, microchip, current vaccinations, and the pet has been spayed/neutered.

All applications will continue under the normal screening process. Renters need to bring a statement or policy from their landlord or leasing agency outlining the pet policy.

Adoption hours are 10:30 a.m.-4:30p.m. Monday-Saturday with extended hours on Wednesdays until 5:30 p.m.

A list of adoptable animals can be found on the Ingham County Animal Control page by clicking HERE.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

