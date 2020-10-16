Ingham County Animal Shelter starts “Howl-O-Ween”

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter wants to encourage people to adopt with their “Howl-O-Ween” special.

Starting Friday and continuing until Halloween on Oct. 31, dog adoptions will be half off. Senior dogs are $25, adult dogs are $50, and puppies under 6 months are $75. The adoption fee includes a one-year dog license, microchip, current vaccinations, and the pet has been spayed/neutered.

All applications will continue under the normal screening process. Renters need to bring a statement or policy from their landlord or leasing agency outlining the pet policy.

Adoption hours are 10:30 a.m.-4:30p.m. Monday-Saturday with extended hours on Wednesdays until 5:30 p.m.

A list of adoptable animals can be found on the Ingham County Animal Control page by clicking HERE.

