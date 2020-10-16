Advertisement

Health officials confirm 2,015 coronavirus cases

(Jean-Marie Guyon)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of October 16, Michigan health officials have reported 2,015 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 14 deaths. The state total now sits at 143,106 cases and 6,987 deaths.

Clinton County reports 744 cases and 14 deaths.

Eaton County reports 790 cases and 10 deaths.

Ingham County reports 4,095 cases and 57 deaths.

Jackson County reports 1,404 cases and 58 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 563 cases and 32 deaths.

These numbers are updated daily here.

