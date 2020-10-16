Governor Whitmer makes new appointments to Boards and Commissions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the following appointments to multiple boards and commissions.

Here are the new appointees to the Board of Boiler Rules:

The Board of Boiler Rules was created to do the following: prescribe uniform rules for boilers; provide for the licensing of boiler inspectors, installers, and repairers; set fees for licenses, permits, inspections, and certificates; and to provide penalties for violation of the act. All appointments expire on July 30, 2024.

Michael D. Horton, of Swartz Creek, is a system engineer for General Motors, a locomotive engineer and fireman for Genesee County Parks and Recreation Commission, and an owner and operator of steam traction engines. He holds a Master of Science in Reliability Engineering from the General Motors Engineering and Management Institute and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Systems Engineering from Western Michigan University.

James D. Isom, of Taylor, is a steam boiler and mathematics instructor with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 324. He previously served as the deputy director of power systems for the Wayne County Airport Authority.

Garrett B. Jackson, of Zeeland, is a senior engineering lead with Consumers Energy. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Science in Welding Engineering Technology and Business from Utah State University.

Here are the new appointees to the State Fire Safety Board:

The State Fire Safety Board assists in the development of fire safety rules covering the construction, operation, and maintenance of schools, health care facilities, penal facilities, and state-owned and leased facilities. All appointments end on July 15, 2020.

David A. Williams, of Lansing, is an electrical inspector for Delta Charter Township. He is an adjunct associate professor of electrical code at Lansing Community College.

Here are the new appointees to the Michigan Health Endowment Fund Board:

The Michigan Health Endowment Fund Board was created as a result of the Nonprofit Health Care Corporation Reform Act. It heavily focuses on infant mortality, wellness and fitness programs, access to healthy food, technology enhancements, health-related transportation needs, and foodborne illness prevention. All appointments end on Oct. 1, 2024.

Kathryn C. Boles, of Grand Blanc, is the former president and CEO of the Valley Area Agency on Aging. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Central Michigan University.

Henry A. Veenstra, of Zeeland, is the former president of the Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration from Grand Valley State University.

Michael E. Williams, of Westland, is the president and CEO of Orchards Children’s Services. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Albion College and a Master of Arts in Guidance and Counseling from Eastern Michigan University.

Here are the new appointees to the Board of State Survey and Remonumentation Commission:

The State Survey and Remonumentation Commission consults with the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to create and distribute a model county plan. All appointments will end on Oct. 20, 2024.

Victoria A. Brown, of Leland, is the owner and founder of Leelenau Land Surveying, PLLC. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife Biology from Michigan State University and a Bachelor of Science in Land Surveying from Michigan Technological University.

Amy L. Miller-Vandawaker, of Dryden, is a plat engineer and the county survey representative for the Wayne County Register of Deeds. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Land Surveying from Michigan Technological University and a Juris Doctor degree from the Western Michigan University Cooley Law School.

Here are the new appointees to the Michigan Travel Commission:

The Travel Commission was established to promote, maintain, and develop the orderly growth of the Michigan travel product. All appointments expire on Aug. 20, 2024.

Patrick Brys, of Traverse City, is the president and CEO of Brys Estate Vineyard and Winery and the marketing chair for the Wineries of Old Mission Peninsula. He holds a Level I Sommelier Certification from the Court of Master Sommeliers and is a graduate of the Wine Executive Program at the University of California Graduate School of Management.

Susan L. Estler, of Marquette, is the executive director of Travel Marquette. She is a member of the Governor’s Pure Michigan Pledge Task Force and the membership committee for Destinations International.

Julie Rogers, of Ann Arbor, is the director of marketing for the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Miami University.

Here are the new appointees to the Michigan Interagency Coordinating Council for Infants and Toddlers with Developmental Disabilities:

The Michigan Interagency Coordinating Council for Infants and Toddlers with Developmental Disabilities strengthens and supports Michigan families of children under five with special needs. All appointments expire on Oct. 31, 2024.

Joseph Clark, of Lansing, is a policy advisor for the Michigan House of Representatives. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Spanish from Michigan State University.

Monica Gaines, of Inkster, is a program assistant for the Healthy Families America Wayne Program. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Michigan-Dearborn and a Master of Business Administration from Eastern Michigan University.

Cheryl M. Granzo, of Belding, is the early childhood special education supervisor for the Ionia County Intermediate School District. She holds a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in Audiology and Speech Sciences from Michigan State University.

Tamela Mannes, Ph.D., of Holland, is the director of early childhood services for the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Master of Arts in Early Childhood Special Education from Grand Valley State University and a Ph.D. in Special Education from Michigan State University.

Lisa M. Kinney Perugi, of Trenton, is an Early On special education consultant for Wayne County RESA. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Education and Master of Special Education from the University of Michigan-Dearborn and an Education Specialist degree from Wayne State University.

