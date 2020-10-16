Advertisement

Decision 2020: Candidates battle for Ingham County House spot

(WILX)
By Kylie Khan
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First term State Representative Julie Brixie, (D-Meridian Twp.), hopes to hold on to her seat representing the 69th District.

She previously served as a member of the Meridian Township Board for 18 years. Some of her goals include making college affordable, protecting the Great Lakes and advocating for women’s rights.

Republican Grace Norris is running against Rep. Brixie. Her campaign website says she is a first-generation Asian American with experience in international business. If elected, Norris plans to focus on “real education to prepare for real life" and “healthy living to supplement healthcare,” according to her campaign website.

Green Party candidate Eugenio “Gene” Gutierrez is also on the ballot. In a statement on the Green Party of Michigan’s website, Gutierrez writes, “I prioritize People over profit, People over property, and will not entertain donations from corporations or PAC’s.”

The 69th District covers parts of Lansing, East Lansing, Meridian Township, Williamstown Township and Locke Township.

Click here to request an absentee ballot or find your polling location.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WILX

Court hearing resumes Friday in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Spencer Soicher and Associated Press
Adam Fox, the alleged ringleader from Potterville, and Ty Garbin will be back in court on Friday for a bond hearing.

News

U.S. Senator Gary Peters in Grand Rapids for “Go Vote With Gary” voting event

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
He will join Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss to promote early voting and encourage Michiganders across the state to make sure they have a plan to vote.

News

Joe Biden traveling to Michigan for election events

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be traveling through metro-Detroit for various election events.

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Proposal would change how Jackson City vacancies are filled

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT
|
By Kylie Khan
Jackson voters will have a chance to weigh in on how vacant city positions should be filled, specifically city council seats and the treasurer.

Latest News

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Voters to decide on Michigan Supreme Court Justices

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:24 PM EDT
|
By Kylie Khan
There are two spots on the Michigan Supreme Court on this November’s ballot.

News

Michigan Legislature OKs unemployment, legal liability bills

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:26 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Michigan’s Republican-led Legislature on Wednesday voted to keep intact longer-lasting unemployment benefits and other coronavirus-related orders issued by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, while also striking a deal on liability protections for businesses.

News

Town Hall with President Trump Thursday on WILX

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:41 AM EDT
|
By Mallory Anderson
NBC News has announced a live town hall event with President Donald Trump Thursday, moderated by Savannah Guthrie.

VOD Recordings

Specific details emerge in plot against Gov. Whitmer

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:27 AM EDT
The men charged in the plot against Gov. Whitmer had specific strategies for ways to attack multiple governors.

News

President Trump returns to Michigan for Muskegon Rally

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:18 AM EDT
|
By Mallory Anderson
President Donald Trump is back on the campaign trail in Michigan Saturday for a rally

News

Rep. Slotkin says suspects in the plot against Gov. Whitmer need to be labeled 'domestic terrorists’

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:12 AM EDT
|
By Spencer Soicher
Adam Fox, Brandon Caserta, Kaleb Franks, Ty Garbin and Daniel Harris will be in front of a federal judge Tuesday.