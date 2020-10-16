Decision 2020: Candidates battle for Ingham County House spot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First term State Representative Julie Brixie, (D-Meridian Twp.), hopes to hold on to her seat representing the 69th District.

She previously served as a member of the Meridian Township Board for 18 years. Some of her goals include making college affordable, protecting the Great Lakes and advocating for women’s rights.

Republican Grace Norris is running against Rep. Brixie. Her campaign website says she is a first-generation Asian American with experience in international business. If elected, Norris plans to focus on “real education to prepare for real life" and “healthy living to supplement healthcare,” according to her campaign website.

Green Party candidate Eugenio “Gene” Gutierrez is also on the ballot. In a statement on the Green Party of Michigan’s website, Gutierrez writes, “I prioritize People over profit, People over property, and will not entertain donations from corporations or PAC’s.”

The 69th District covers parts of Lansing, East Lansing, Meridian Township, Williamstown Township and Locke Township.

Click here to request an absentee ballot or find your polling location.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.