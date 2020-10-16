Dantonio Takes Voluntary Furlough

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Retired Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio has taken a voluntary furlough from the school’s athletic department indefinitely. Dantonio was to have earned $100,000 per year doing various jobs in the athletic department that had not been determined when the pandemic hit earlier this year. The furlough is indefinite in an effort to help MSU’s beleagured athletic department finances.

