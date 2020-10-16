Advertisement

Cardinals Allowed to Have a Few Fans

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Tarvaris Jackson (7) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Tarvaris Jackson (7) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) (KY3)
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - The Arizona Department of Health Services is permitting the NFL’s Cardinals to host a crowd of up to 1,200 people for the team’s next home game against the Seahawks on Oct. 25. Seats will be available to those with season tickets based on order of account seniority. Masks are mandatory. There will be 600 seats available on both the west and east sides of the stadium and spread out in pods of two. The Cardinals had approximately 750 people in the stands for their game against the Lions on Sept. 27. That group was limited to staff, family members and friends.

