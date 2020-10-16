News
Biden speaking live at campaign event in Southfield
By
WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT
|
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Latest News
News
Governor Whitmer makes appointments to Boards and Commissions
Updated: moments ago
|
By
Gabrielle Reed
On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the following appointments to multiple boards.
News
Health officials confirm 2,015 coronavirus cases
Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By
WILX News 10
As of October 16, Michigan health officials have reported 2,015 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 14 deaths.
News
Probable-cause hearing date set for two facing state charges in Whitmer kidnapping plot
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Jake Draugelis
Musico appeared in court on zoom today. Morrison waived his hearing.
News
Intersection of Willow Street and Cawood Street closing on Monday
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Krystle Holleman
The closure will start at 8:00 a.m. on Oct. 19.
News
AG Nessel Charges Doctor with Multiple Felonies
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Krystle Holleman
Dr. Madhu Subnani has been arrested on three counts.
News
Satellite office opening at Alfreda Schmidt Southside Center for voter registration, early voting
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Krystle Holleman
Voters will now have three full-service locations in Lansing.
News
Ingham County Animal Shelter starts “Howl-O-Ween”
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Krystle Holleman
Boardman is one of many dogs looking for their new home. See him and others at the Ingham County Animal Shelter.
News
New service helps older adults cope with COVID-19 social distancing
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Jake Draugelis
MDHHS teaching older adults to use videoconferencing, telemedicine and other technology.
News
Whitmer signs emergency rules allowing state agencies to conduct remote hearings
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Krystle Holleman
The remote hearings are an effort to protect Michiganders and frontline workers.
News
Secretary of State Benson announces ban of open carry of a firearm at voting locations
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Jake Draugelis
Secretary Benson issued the directive Friday morning to all clerks.