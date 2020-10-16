Advertisement

Beckham Misses Practice For Browns Again

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and others celebrate Beckham's touchdown late in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)(Michael Ainsworth | AP)
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-CLEVELAND (AP) - Odell Beckham Jr. has missed another practice with the Browns due to COVID-19 protocols. Beckham’s status remains uncertain after Cleveland’s star wide receiver was kept away from the team’s facility for the second straight day. He was sent home yesterday feeling ill. Beckham tested negative for coronavirus today, but league guidelines say he can’t rejoin his teammates and practice until he has a second negative test within 24 hours. He’s listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh. Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield did practice today. He’s been slowed this week by sore ribs but appears ready to play on Sunday.

