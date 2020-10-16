Advertisement

AG Nessel Charges Doctor with Multiple Felonies

Dr. Madhu Subnani has been arrested on three counts.
(WLUC)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the arrest of Dr. Madhu Subnani, 69, of Rochester Hills for conducting a criminal enterprise comprised of delivery of controlled substances as well as falsely reporting patient information.

Subnani was arraigned in 71A District Court in Lapeer on three counts of delivery of controlled substances, a four-year felony; two counts of placing misleading or inaccurate information into a patient chart, a four-year felony; and one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony.

“I am grateful for the work Michigan State Police investigators put into this case, and for their continued partnership in enforcing our state’s laws,” Nessel said. “We must ensure that Michigan’s rules are being followed, particularly when violations may negatively impact the health and welfare of our residents and communities.”

In November 2019, the Michigan State Police Diversion Investigation Unit received a tip that patients were being prescribed controlled substances they did not need. MSP began investigating the doctor’s prescribing activities by conducting undercover visits to Subnani’s practice, Complete Family Healthcare in Imlay City.

From December 2019 to June of 2020, investigators engaged in a series of video-recorded undercover appointments with Subnani, seeking controlled substances without a legitimate medical purpose.

On at least 12 occasions, Subnani violated the controlled substances act by writing prescriptions that did not have a legitimate medical purpose and entered false notations in the patient records that would legitimize the prescriptions written.

Her next court appearance is a probable cause conference at 9:45 a.m. Oct. 23.

