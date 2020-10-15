Whitmer announces partnership with United Health Foundation to expand breast cancer testing and screening

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a three-year, $2.5 million partnership between the United Health Foundation and the Michigan Primary Care Association (MPCA) to develop a program for genetic testing and screening for breast cancer.

With the innovative pilot program, MPCA will be able to screen additional patients and engage high-risk patients and their family members in genetic testing. The goal is to increase patient education and screening rates and improving transitions of care.

“One of the most crucial things we can do to prevent and treat breast cancer is raise awareness and expand access to health care, cancer screenings, and genetic testing,” said Governor Whitmer. “This partnership will make an enormous difference for Michiganders everywhere who have a history of cancer in their families. I am grateful to the United Health Foundation for its generous support and partnership with the Michigan Primary Care Association. I will continue to work closely with everyone who wants to protect and expand access to health care in our state.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the number of annual screenings for breast cancer.

“As we observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, it’s important to remember that while we must take precautions to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic," said Chief Medical Executive and MDHHS Chief Deputy for Health Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. "It’s also crucial we seek important medical care and regular screenings that can detect cancer before symptoms appear.”

The United Health Foundation and MPCA partnership will support expanded services at Community Health & Social Services Center (Detroit), Cherry Health (Grand Rapids), East Jordan (East Jordan), Western Wayne (Inkster) and Honor Community Health (Pontiac).

