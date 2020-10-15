Valentine Moving From Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Lansing Sexton High School boys basketball coach Carlton Valentine says he and his wife are moving to Florida, just south of Tampa, this Sunday. Valentine starred for coach Jud Heathcote at Michigan State in the 1980s. He raised his two boys, Drew and Denzel who both played for him at Sexton where his teams played in three state title games from 2010-2012. His last two teams there won state titles. Valentine says the move is triggered by being “worn out by Covid.” He says his wife and he decided they needed a lifestyle change. Valentine plans to return to Lansing each summer to work his usual summer camps at the Michigan Athletic Club.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.