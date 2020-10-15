Advertisement

Valentine Moving From Lansing

WVSSAC makes modifications to winter sports guidelines
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Lansing Sexton High School boys basketball coach Carlton Valentine says he and his wife are moving to Florida, just south of Tampa, this Sunday. Valentine starred for coach Jud Heathcote at Michigan State in the 1980s. He raised his two boys, Drew and Denzel who both played for him at Sexton where his teams played in three state title games from 2010-2012. His last two teams there won state titles. Valentine says the move is triggered by being “worn out by Covid.” He says his wife and he decided they needed a lifestyle change. Valentine plans to return to Lansing each summer to work his usual summer camps at the Michigan Athletic Club.

By Kellan Buddy
Grand Ledge Senior Midfielder Matthew Davidson scored a hat trick in an 8-0 win over Eaton Rapids last week, highlighted by a bicycle kick.

By Tim Staudt
College hockey is due to be played beginning November no fans in the stands at Big Ten arenas for the most part. But college hockey players don't have a bubble set up like the NHL players had and Covid numbers could definitely be an issue amongst those p layers. If hockey gets its 28 game schedule in across the Big Ten chances are no fans for the season and many teams might have to play with Covid numbers affecting the roster sizes. College hockey might be more weird this coming season than football when it's all completed.

By Seth Wells
MSU men and women return to the hardcourt for practice.

