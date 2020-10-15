Advertisement

UP prison brings in more staff to deal with virus outbreak

Source: MGN -- Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz says 28 Marquette Branch Prison staff are off right now after testing positive, 37 staff are off work as close contacts, and 14 staff are off because they are symptomatic.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) - An Upper Peninsula prison is bringing in extra staff to help it deal with a coronavirus outbreak that has idled 79 staffers while 158 inmates have tested positive. Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz says 28 Marquette Branch Prison staff are off right now after testing positive, 37 staff are off work as close contacts, and 14 staff are off because they are symptomatic. Byron Osborn, president of the Michigan Corrections Organization union, says many state prisons are already “significantly” understaffed, and that is exacerbated during the virus outbreak.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

