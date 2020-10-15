Advertisement

Scott Peterson murder convictions ordered re-examined

The California Supreme Court has ordered a second look at Scott Peterson’s conviction for killing his pregnant wife and unborn son, less than two months after overturning his death penalty.
FILE - In this March 17, 2005 file photo Scott Peterson is escorted by two San Mateo County Sheriff deputies to a waiting van in Redwood City, Calif.(AP Photo/Justin Sullivan, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 2:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -

The Los Angeles Times says the court Wednesday sent the case back to a San Mateo County court to determine whether Peterson should receive a new trial. The court said a juror committed “prejudicial misconduct” by failing to disclose she’d been involved with other legal proceedings in which she feared for her unborn child.

Peterson was convicted of killing his wife and unborn child, who vanished in 2002. Their bodies washed ashore months later in San Francisco Bay.

