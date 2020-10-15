Advertisement

Recap: Lara Trump rally event in Hanover

(Doug Coulter | Wikipedia Commons)
By Rachel Sweet
Published: Oct. 15, 2020
HANOVER, Mich. (WILX) - Only one day after Vice President Mike Pence visited the Grand Rapids area, the Trump campaign sent Senior Advisers Lara Trump and Katrina Pierson to host a “Make America Great Again” event.

The campaign is making a big push to rally voters in Michigan with 19 days left until Election Day.

At Weir Farms, people lined up and were really excited about the rally. The campaign staff told us about 200 people registered to be at the event on Thursday.

When it comes to topics covered, the farming community will be the focus.

Local farmer Chris Brooks of Hillsdale County said that no matter what side of the political fence people are on, he hopes people are civil.

“I guess one thing I’d like to hope for, in my young political career, is I guess no matter...at the end of the day, right or left, I guess you’d like to see everybody act a little more civilized," said Brooks.

Both presidential campaigns are hard at work here in Michigan, which looks to be a crucial swing state in the upcoming election.

