One person killed in Ionia car accident

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Police in Ionia are investigating and a car crash where a 27 year-old woman was killed and her passenger suffered minor injuries. The crash happened Wednesday October 14 at 9:43 p.m. on Sayles road.

The woman was driving a 2010 Dodge Caliber are high speeds westbound on Sayles and lost control of the vehicle, flipping the car multiple times. She was ejected from the vehicle and her 26 year old male passenger was taken to Spectrum Hospital by ambulance for non-life threatening injuries he sustained.

Although police are still investigating, they say alcohol doesn’t appear to be involved and both subjects were no wearing seatbelts. The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, the Michigan State Police, The Saranac Fire Department, Life Ambulance, Mercy Ambulance Services and Reed & Hoppes Towing all responded to the accident.

We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.