Morey Leaving As Rockets’ G-M

-HOUSTON (AP) - Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is stepping down, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Rockets have made the playoffs 10 times since Morey was hired in 2007, including the last eight seasons. Morey was responsible for the blockbuster trade that brought James Harden to Houston from Oklahoma City. He also caused a rift between the NBA and Chinese government last year when he tweeted support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong. The Rockets reached the Western Conference finals twice under Morey but were unable to win their first championship since the team captured consecutive titles in 1994-95.