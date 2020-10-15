Advertisement

Morey Leaving As Rockets’ G-M

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris guards Houston Rockets forward Carmelo Anthony (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York. Carmelo Anthony is done in Houston. Rockets general manager Daryl Morey released a statement Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 saying the team is &amp;ldquo;parting ways&amp;rdquo; with Anthony and &amp;ldquo;working toward a resolution.&amp;rdquo; (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris guards Houston Rockets forward Carmelo Anthony (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York. Carmelo Anthony is done in Houston. Rockets general manager Daryl Morey released a statement Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 saying the team is &amp;ldquo;parting ways&amp;rdquo; with Anthony and &amp;ldquo;working toward a resolution.&amp;rdquo; (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)(KOSA)
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-HOUSTON (AP) - Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is stepping down, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Rockets have made the playoffs 10 times since Morey was hired in 2007, including the last eight seasons. Morey was responsible for the blockbuster trade that brought James Harden to Houston from Oklahoma City. He also caused a rift between the NBA and Chinese government last year when he tweeted support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong. The Rockets reached the Western Conference finals twice under Morey but were unable to win their first championship since the team captured consecutive titles in 1994-95.

Latest News

Sports

Chiefs Struggling With Injuries

Updated: 1 hour ago
This game was Covid delayed

Sports

Another College Football Game Off Because of Covid

Updated: 1 hour ago
Make that at least four games this Saturday that are now postponed

Sports

Lue To Become Clippers’ Coach

Updated: 1 hour ago
Former Piston Chauncey Billups Will Be His Lead Assistant

Sports

Valentine Moving From Lansing

Updated: 1 hour ago
Valentine 's son Denzel will be a restricted free agent this off season with the NBA's Chicago Bulls.

Latest News

News

Grand Ledge Soccer’s Matthew Davidson: Bicycle Kick Tutorial

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Grand Ledge Senior Midfielder Matthew Davidson scored a hat trick in an 8-0 win over Eaton Rapids last week, highlighted by a bicycle kick.

News

Grand Ledge Soccer’s Matthew Davidson: Bicycle Kick Tutorial

Updated: 17 hours ago

Sports

In My View 10/14/2020: College hockey

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tim Staudt
College hockey is due to be played beginning November no fans in the stands at Big Ten arenas for the most part. But college hockey players don’t have a bubble set up like the NHL players had and Covid numbers could definitely be an issue amongst those p layers. If hockey gets its 28 game schedule in across the Big Ten chances are no fans for the season and many teams might have to play with Covid numbers affecting the roster sizes. College hockey might be more weird this coming season than football when it’s all completed.

Sports

MSU Men and Women’s basketball teams return to practice

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Seth Wells
MSU men and women return to the hardcourt for practice.

Sports

NFL Cancels Pro Bowl

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT
Alternative plans being determined

Sports

Dodgers Hope To Get Kershaw Back

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT
He's been struggling with back issues