Midwest governors band together to push COVID-19 relief bill

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz sent a letter to President Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy. The letter talks about passing a bipartisan relief bill that would provide much-needed support to states as the U.S. continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is an excerpt of the letter:

“The coronavirus is more than a public health emergency, it is also a continuing economic crisis for the residents and businesses in our states,” the governors said. “The coronavirus knows no state lines and prioritizing the health of our workers and residents is critical. Yet, as we continue our efforts to contain the virus and mitigate its economic fallout, we confront both declining state budget revenue and the looming cutoff of the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) dollars that have been critical to our states' pandemic response plans and economic relief programs. We implore you to put differences aside and agree to another, much-needed COVID-19 relief bill.”

