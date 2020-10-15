Advertisement

Midwest governors band together to push COVID-19 relief bill

Governors stress the need for federal support for states, testing, PPE
(WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz sent a letter to President Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy. The letter talks about passing a bipartisan relief bill that would provide much-needed support to states as the U.S. continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is an excerpt of the letter:

“The coronavirus is more than a public health emergency, it is also a continuing economic crisis for the residents and businesses in our states,” the governors said. “The coronavirus knows no state lines and prioritizing the health of our workers and residents is critical. Yet, as we continue our efforts to contain the virus and mitigate its economic fallout, we confront both declining state budget revenue and the looming cutoff of the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) dollars that have been critical to our states' pandemic response plans and economic relief programs. We implore you to put differences aside and agree to another, much-needed COVID-19 relief bill.”

To view the full letter, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Biden traveled on a plane with COVID-19 positive crew member

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
According to the Biden campaign he was more than 50 feet from the person who tested positive.

News

Lansing woman charged with arson

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Formal charges also include assault and home invasion.

News

Health officials confirm 2,030 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
As of October 15, Michigan health officials have reported 2,030 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 32 deaths.

News

Jackson County Courthouse closed after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 2 hours ago
The County Clerk and Prosecuting Attorney’s office are also closed.

Latest News

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Voters to decide on Michigan Supreme Court Justices

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
There are two spots on the Michigan Supreme Court on this November’s ballot.

News

All bottle and can return facilities to reopen

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Stores can also periodically close their return facilities as needed for cleaning.

News

“Save Our Students” plan signed into Michigan Law

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The initiative will connect troubled youth with a 24-hour crisis hotline.

News

Free COVID-19 testing in Ingham County today

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
You do not need to be showing symptoms in order to get a test.

News

Whitmer announces partnership with United Health Foundation to expand breast cancer testing and screening

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The program will provide genetic testing and screening for breast cancer.

News

State of Michigan and MSU launch COVID-19 app pilot for campus and the surrounding community

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
A notification means the app user was possibly within six feet for at least 15 minutes of someone who tested positive and shared their result.