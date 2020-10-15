Advertisement

Majority Leader: “We’re simply not going to pass a $2-trillion dollar bill”

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) discusses the latest coronavirus relief counter-proposal
By Kyle Midura
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is promising to bring a $500-billion coronavirus relief bill to the Senate floor next week.

That plan is still more than a trillion dollars cheaper than the plans put forward by the White House and Democratic House of Representatives. Democrats in the Senate blocked consideration of an earlier version of McConnell’s proposal last month calling it insufficient.

In an exclusive interview, Kyle Midura asks the majority leader about what’s in his proposal for out-of-work Americans and financially underwater state governments, if the proposal falls short of meeting the country’s economic needs, and whether his plan is politically dead on arrival. You can find that interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Voters to decide on Michigan Supreme Court Justices

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
There are two spots on the Michigan Supreme Court on this November’s ballot.

News

Michigan Legislature OKs unemployment, legal liability bills

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Michigan’s Republican-led Legislature on Wednesday voted to keep intact longer-lasting unemployment benefits and other coronavirus-related orders issued by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, while also striking a deal on liability protections for businesses.

News

Town Hall with President Trump Thursday on WILX

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:41 AM EDT
|
By Mallory Anderson
NBC News has announced a live town hall event with President Donald Trump Thursday, moderated by Savannah Guthrie.

VOD Recordings

Specific details emerge in plot against Gov. Whitmer

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:27 AM EDT
The men charged in the plot against Gov. Whitmer had specific strategies for ways to attack multiple governors.

News

President Trump returns to Michigan for Muskegon Rally

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:18 AM EDT
|
By Mallory Anderson
President Donald Trump is back on the campaign trail in Michigan Saturday for a rally

Latest News

News

Rep. Slotkin says suspects in the plot against Gov. Whitmer need to be labeled 'domestic terrorists’

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:12 AM EDT
|
By Spencer Soicher
Adam Fox, Brandon Caserta, Kaleb Franks, Ty Garbin and Daniel Harris will be in front of a federal judge Tuesday.

VOD Recordings

Michigan Senate in session Thursday amidst confusion on emergency orders

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:31 AM EDT
The Michigan Senate is meeting Thursday, but there is no mention of masks on the agenda.

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

State

Gov. Whitmer criticizes President for politicizing masking; State Senate to meet Thursday

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:34 AM EDT
|
By Spencer Soicher
Whitmer says the Trump administration has undermined efforts across the country.

VOD Recordings

Gov. Whitmer criticizes President for politicizing masking; State Senate to meet Thursday

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:10 AM EDT
Whitmer says the Trump administration has undermined efforts across the country.

VOD Recordings

Ingham County implements four executive orders following MI Supreme Court ruling

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:00 AM EDT
Ingham County implements four executive orders following MI Supreme Court ruling.