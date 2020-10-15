Lue To Become Clippers’ Coach

-UNDATED (AP) - A person with knowledge of the situation says Tyronn Lue (TY'-rahn LOO) has agreed to become the next coach of the Los Angeles Clippers. The person tells The Associated Press that final terms are still being worked on. Lue would replace Doc Rivers, who coached the Clippers for the last seven seasons. Lue was on Rivers' staff this season when the Clippers wasted a 3-1 lead over Denver and lost in the Western Conference semifinals. Lue went 128-83 in parts of four seasons as coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, taking over at the midpoint of the 2015-16 season and leading them to their first NBA title. He left the Cavs after six games of the 2018-19 season.