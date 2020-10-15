Advertisement

Lue To Become Clippers’ Coach

(WOWT)
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-UNDATED (AP) - A person with knowledge of the situation says Tyronn Lue (TY'-rahn LOO) has agreed to become the next coach of the Los Angeles Clippers. The person tells The Associated Press that final terms are still being worked on. Lue would replace Doc Rivers, who coached the Clippers for the last seven seasons. Lue was on Rivers' staff this season when the Clippers wasted a 3-1 lead over Denver and lost in the Western Conference semifinals. Lue went 128-83 in parts of four seasons as coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, taking over at the midpoint of the 2015-16 season and leading them to their first NBA title. He left the Cavs after six games of the 2018-19 season.

Latest News

Sports

Chiefs Struggling With Injuries

Updated: 1 hour ago
This game was Covid delayed

Sports

Another College Football Game Off Because of Covid

Updated: 1 hour ago
Make that at least four games this Saturday that are now postponed

Sports

Morey Leaving As Rockets’ G-M

Updated: 1 hour ago
He was hired back in 2007

Sports

Valentine Moving From Lansing

Updated: 1 hour ago
Valentine 's son Denzel will be a restricted free agent this off season with the NBA's Chicago Bulls.

Latest News

News

Grand Ledge Soccer’s Matthew Davidson: Bicycle Kick Tutorial

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Grand Ledge Senior Midfielder Matthew Davidson scored a hat trick in an 8-0 win over Eaton Rapids last week, highlighted by a bicycle kick.

News

Grand Ledge Soccer’s Matthew Davidson: Bicycle Kick Tutorial

Updated: 17 hours ago

Sports

In My View 10/14/2020: College hockey

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tim Staudt
College hockey is due to be played beginning November no fans in the stands at Big Ten arenas for the most part. But college hockey players don’t have a bubble set up like the NHL players had and Covid numbers could definitely be an issue amongst those p layers. If hockey gets its 28 game schedule in across the Big Ten chances are no fans for the season and many teams might have to play with Covid numbers affecting the roster sizes. College hockey might be more weird this coming season than football when it’s all completed.

Sports

MSU Men and Women’s basketball teams return to practice

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Seth Wells
MSU men and women return to the hardcourt for practice.

Sports

NFL Cancels Pro Bowl

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT
Alternative plans being determined

Sports

Dodgers Hope To Get Kershaw Back

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT
He's been struggling with back issues