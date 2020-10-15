Lansing woman charged with arson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A fire in the 1000 block of W. Cavanaugh where a 27-year-old male and two small children were inside has a Lansing woman facing charges.

Keyona Amaris Young, 26, of Lansing faces three counts: 1st degree arson, 1st degree home invasion, and domestic assault in the fire from Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Lansing Police responded to a burglary call at approximately 9:55 p.m. and found and evacuated Young, her former partner and the children. It was determined by Lansing Police that Young had arrived at the apartment of her former partner, forced entry and physically assaulted the victim. Young then set fire to the apartment.

Young was placed under arrest and transported to the Lansing Police Department Detention Facility.

Thursday, Young faced formal criminal charges and was arraigned in 54-A District Court where her bond was set at $50,000.

Young is back in District Court on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 9:00 a.m. for a probable cause hearing.

