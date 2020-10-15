Landlord who ‘couldn’t sleep’ accused of killing 2 tenants

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) - Police say a landlord who regularly argued with two tenants is accused of killing them and stashing their bodies in the back of his truck. Battle Creek police say Chad Reed confessed to investigators Thursday, eight days after Joseph Soule and girlfriend Jaclyn Lepird were last seen. Reed told police that he shot Soule in self-defense and shot Lepird as she tried to run from the house. The bodies were wrapped in plastic and in a truck. Friends told police that Reed didn’t get along with Soule and Lepird, who lived upstairs.

