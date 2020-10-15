Jackson County Courthouse closed after positive COVID-19 test
The County Clerk and Prosecuting Attorney’s office are also closed.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday the Jackson County Courthouse, including 4th Circuit Court, 12th District Court, County Clerk and Prosecuting Attorney’s offices are closed effective immediately for in-person public services until Wednesday, Oct. 21.
An employee inside the courthouse has tested positive for COVID-19. The court says that anyone who utilized in-person public services on Friday, Oct. 9 and is showing COVID-19 related symptoms is encouraged to call the Henry Ford COVID-19 hotline at 517-205-6100
If you have questions on court hearings, cases, or any on-line services from the courts or clerk, see below for contact information:
Circuit Court cases /County Clerk: 517-788-4268
County Clerk Vitals: 517-788-4265
District Court cases: 517-788-4260
Probate Court cases: 517-788-4290
District Court on-line services: www.d12.com
County Clerk on-line services: https://www.mijackson.org/294/County-Clerk
Jackson County Public Defender’s office: 517-768-6842
