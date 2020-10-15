Advertisement

Jackson County Courthouse closed after positive COVID-19 test

The County Clerk and Prosecuting Attorney’s office are also closed.
Jackson County Courthouse - Michigan
Jackson County Courthouse - Michigan(Jackson County District Court)
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday the Jackson County Courthouse, including 4th Circuit Court, 12th District Court, County Clerk and Prosecuting Attorney’s offices are closed effective immediately for in-person public services until Wednesday, Oct. 21.

An employee inside the courthouse has tested positive for COVID-19. The court says that anyone who utilized in-person public services on Friday, Oct. 9 and is showing COVID-19 related symptoms is encouraged to call the Henry Ford COVID-19 hotline at 517-205-6100

If you have questions on court hearings, cases, or any on-line services from the courts or clerk, see below for contact information:

Circuit Court cases /County Clerk: 517-788-4268

County Clerk Vitals: 517-788-4265

District Court cases: 517-788-4260

Probate Court cases: 517-788-4290

District Court on-line services: www.d12.com

County Clerk on-line services: https://www.mijackson.org/294/County-Clerk

Jackson County Public Defender’s office: 517-768-6842

