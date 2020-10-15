Jackson awarded grant from State for trail lighting

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Jackson City Council accepted a grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to provide lighting on part of MLK Equality Trail.

$300,000 from the DNR Trust Fund Grant will go towards installing lighting from W. Prospect Street to Weatherwax Drive in Summit Township. The grant adds to the $217,900 from city funds for the project, bringing a total of $517,900 for the project overall.

“The pandemic has shown us that access to safe outdoor recreation is essential to our community,” Jackson Parks and Recreation Director Kelli Hoover said. “The new lighting project will help enhance the safety of our trail, along with providing lighting at night for residents who are using the trail in winter months when we have less sunlight.”

MLK Equality Trail, formerly Intercity Trail, is 3.7 miles long and cuts through the city’s south and west side neighborhoods. The city previously installed lighting from MLK Center to W. Prospect Street.

The start date for the lighting project is expected to start next year.

