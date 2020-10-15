Health officials confirm 2,030 new coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of October 15, Michigan health officials have reported 2,030 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 32 deaths. The state total now sits at 141,091 cases and 6,973 deaths.

Clinton County reports 744 cases and 14 deaths.

Eaton County reports 790 cases and 10 deaths.

Ingham County reports 4,095 cases and 57 deaths.

Jackson County reports 1,404 cases and 58 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 563 cases and 32 deaths.

These numbers are updated daily here.

