Advertisement

Health officials confirm 2,030 new coronavirus cases

(KWTX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of October 15, Michigan health officials have reported 2,030 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 32 deaths. The state total now sits at 141,091 cases and 6,973 deaths.

Clinton County reports 744 cases and 14 deaths.

Eaton County reports 790 cases and 10 deaths.

Ingham County reports 4,095 cases and 57 deaths.

Jackson County reports 1,404 cases and 58 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 563 cases and 32 deaths.

These numbers are updated daily here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jackson County Courthouse closed after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The County Clerk and Prosecuting Attorney’s office are also closed.

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Voters to decide on Michigan Supreme Court Justices

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
There are two spots on the Michigan Supreme Court on this November’s ballot.

News

All bottle and can return facilities to reopen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Stores can also periodically close their return facilities as needed for cleaning.

News

“Save Our Students” plan signed into Michigan Law

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The initiative will connect troubled youth with a 24-hour crisis hotline.

Latest News

News

Free COVID-19 testing in Ingham County today

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
You do not need to be showing symptoms in order to get a test.

News

Whitmer announces partnership with United Health Foundation to expand breast cancer testing and screening

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The program will provide genetic testing and screening for breast cancer.

News

State of Michigan and MSU launch COVID-19 app pilot for campus and the surrounding community

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
A notification means the app user was possibly within six feet for at least 15 minutes of someone who tested positive and shared their result.

News

14th person identified in Whitmer kidnapping plot

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Brian Higgins of Wisconsin is facing state charges.

News

City of Lansing announces Halloween Day activities

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The City of Lansing will host a number of events for those who may not feel comfortable participating in traditional trick-or-treating activities.

News

Jackson awarded grant from State for trail lighting

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The grant comes from the DNR Trust Fund.