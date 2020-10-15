Advertisement

Grand Ledge Soccer’s Matthew Davidson: Bicycle Kick Tutorial

Davidson scored a bicycle kick goal against Eaton Rapids
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Ledge Senior Midfielder Matthew Davidson scored a hat trick in an 8-0 win over Eaton Rapids last week, highlighted by a bicycle kick.

He taught News 10′s Kellan Buddy how to execute a (somewhat imperfect) bicycle kick.

The Comets tied with Holt for a share of the CAAC-Blue title.

They play the winner of East Kentwood and Caledonia (Thursday) on Tuesday for their district title.

