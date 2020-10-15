Free COVID-19 testing in Ingham County today

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today there will be free COVID-19 testing available in Ingham County.

The Ingham County Health Department will have tests at Kingdom Ministries at 3000 West Miller Road in Lansing from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

You do not need to have symptoms to get a test, but bring ID and an insurance card if you have one.

