Fire reported at post office in small town near Gaylord

ELMIRA, Mich. (AP) - Police say fire has struck a post office in a small town in northern Michigan. Firefighters and state troopers found the Elmira post office in Otsego County “fully engulfed in smoke and flames” Tuesday night. The post office is 11 miles northwest of Gaylord. Investigators so far believe the fire started in an electrical outlet. A federal agent was at the scene to help determine the exact cause. It wasn’t immediately disclosed how the fire affected mail inside the building.

