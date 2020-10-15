Finding the perfect gift for everyone at Uncle John’s Cider Mill gift shop

SAINT JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The holidays are around the corner and many people are looking for the perfect gift for family and friends.

Uncle John’s Cider Mill’s gift shop says they have something for everyone.

Uncle John’s co-owner Dede Beck said, “A carload could be mom and dad and grandma and grandpa and the kids, or your first date and your friends from college or whomever, so we really try to have a broad variety of things for everybody’s so we always kind of focus on Michigan things and Michigan made things.”

Beck said if you cannot make it into the shop, you can also shop their items on ujcidermill.com.

