Advertisement

Family feels lucky to be alive after driving through tornado on SC highway

By WLOS Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 2:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) - A drive home turned dangerous for a North Carolina family when a tornado passed over the interstate.

The Sunday family says they knew they were under a tornado warning on a trip near Dillon, South Carolina, but they never thought they’d actually drive through one. Video taken by the family shows what appears to be a funnel cloud then lots of debris.

“I could see in the distance some rotation, and then, all of a sudden, out from the trees comes a tornado,” said father Michael Sunday, who was driving the family’s truck.

Watching from their truck windows in the middle of the highway were Michael Sunday, his wife Annie, their two young kids and the family dog. They say it was two minutes of loud, strong winds.

“We thought it was going to pick the truck up, but it didn’t, thank goodness,” said daughter Sophie Sunday.

The Sundays say it happened fast, and they feel lucky to have made it out safety, minus some damage to their truck.

“I just thought, ‘We’re all together. If something’s going to happen, then we’re all just going to be together, and it’ll just be,’” Annie Sunday said.

Sophie says she thinks Jesus was watching out for the family.

The incident came as storms from remnants of Hurricane Delta moved across the Carolinas, causing damage in parts of South Carolina.

Copyright 2020 WLOS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Senate committee questions SCOTUS nominee Barrett for 3rd day

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
Amy Coney Barrett followed tradition set by prior Supreme Court nominees by not discussing her views on cases that could come before the court.

News

Scott Peterson murder convictions ordered re-examined

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The California Supreme Court has ordered a second look at Scott Peterson’s conviction for killing his pregnant wife and unborn son, less than two months after overturning his death penalty.

National

NC family escapes drive through tornado with only damage to truck

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The incident came as storms from remnants of Hurricane Delta moved across the Carolinas.

National

Memorials abound on what would have been George Floyd’s 47th birthday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCCO and WCBS
Four former Minneapolis police officers face charges in relation to George Floyd’s death. Their trial is set for March.

Latest News

National

George Floyd remembered all over world on his birthday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Four former Minneapolis police officers face charges in relation to George Floyd’s death. Their trial is set for March.

News

Grand Ledge Soccer’s Matthew Davidson: Bicycle Kick Tutorial

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Grand Ledge Senior Midfielder Matthew Davidson scored a hat trick in an 8-0 win over Eaton Rapids last week, highlighted by a bicycle kick.

News

Grand Ledge Soccer’s Matthew Davidson: Bicycle Kick Tutorial

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

East Lansing feeling effects of COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

East Lansing issues new ordinance, students and councilmembers react

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
Some Michigan State University students agree with the city of East Lansing after the board approved a new emergency ordinance on Tuesday night.

News

City of East Lansing encourages residents to participate in pumpkin photo contest

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The annual Great Pumpkin Walk is often the highlight of many East Lansing residents' year.