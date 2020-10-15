Advertisement

Decision 2020: Proposal would change how Jackson City vacancies are filled

(WILX)
By Kylie Khan
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson voters will have a chance to weigh in on how vacant city positions should be filled, specifically city council seats and the treasurer.

It comes after some controversy. In September of 2019, former councilman Andrew Frounfelker pleaded guilty to aggravated domestic violence. To take his seat, council members appointed Kelsey Heck.

Then, one of the candidates for the vacancy, Susan Murdie, launched a petition to recall Heck. Murdie was unhappy that voters were not given a chance to choose a new council member. Heck resigned before the recall election would have taken place in May of 2020.

On November’s ballot, voters could change the City Charter to ensure those positions are filled by voters at the next election. Someone would still be appointed to fill the vacancy until the election.

The ballot language reads, “Shall Section 7.10 of the Jackson City Charter be so amended to fill vacancies in elective office, except the mayor, by a vote of the electors at the next general election for which the candidate has an opportunity to participate in a city wide primary, and appoint an interim councilmember or treasurer until such election?”

