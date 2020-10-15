City of Lansing announces Halloween Day activities

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Mayor Andy Schor announced the official hours for trick-or-treating in the City of Lansing. Trick-or-treating will take place on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Additionally, the City of Lansing will host a number of events with proper safety precautions in place for those who may not feel comfortable participating in traditional trick-or-treating activities.

Drive-Thru Halloween

Join the Lansing Parks and Recreation Department for Drive-Thru Halloween and trick-or-treating . Approximately 40 vendors will be set up along the driving route giving out candy and other resources.

Blue Cross Blue Shield will be on-site to provide free flu shots. Details will be posted at www.lansingmi.gov/parks

Saturday, October 31, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Frances Park - 2701 Moores River Dr., Lansing

Trunk-or-Treat Drive-Thru

Join the Lansing Police Department and Lansing Fire Department for drive-thru trunk-or-treating. LPD and LFD personnel will be handing out small bags of candy. McGruff the “Crime Dog” will be on-site, wishing everyone a safe and happy Halloween.

Saturday, October 31, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

LPD Ops. Center – 5815 Wise Rd. Lansing, MI

Souls to the Polls Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treat

Join the City Clerk’s Office for drive-thru trick-or-treating, food trucks, music and giveaways. Residents may also register to vote, vote early and/or drop off their ballots during the event.

Saturday, October 31, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 1, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The South Washington Office Complex - 2500 S. Washington, Lansing

The CDC considers trick-or-treating a high-risk activity. CLICK HERE to see tips for a safer Halloween.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.