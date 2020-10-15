Advertisement

City of East Lansing encourages residents to participate in pumpkin photo contest

By Gabrielle Reed
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Great Pumpkin Walk is often the highlight of many residents' year. But, given the pandemic, changes have had to be made.

That’s why the East Lansing Downtown Management Board (DMB) is putting on an inaugural Great Pumpkin Photo Contest for community members.

People are encouraged to submit up to five photos taken of their family, roommates, and animal pals in costume with pumpkins for a chance to win a prepaid Visa gift card and a downtown East Lansing parking voucher.

“We hope this fun, new activity will encourage community members to get into the Halloween spirit and have a little fun with their family or roommates,” said East Lansing Community Development & Engagement Manager Amy Schlusler-Schmitt.

Of course, the top prize will go to the best photo taken in downtown East Lansing.

For those looking for a perfect fall-inspired photo setup, there will also be a Great Pumpkin Selfie Station at the East Lansing Farmers' Market on Oct. 18 and Oct. 25. It will take place on Sundays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in Valley Court Park.

Here are the contest prizes:

  • 1st Place, Downtown East Lansing Category* - $300 prepaid Visa gift card and $25 downtown East Lansing parking voucher
  • 2nd Place - $200 prepaid Visa gift card and $25 downtown East Lansing parking voucher
  • 3rd Place - $100 prepaid Visa gift card and $25 downtown East Lansing parking voucher
  • Honorable Mention (eight total) - $25 downtown East Lansing parking vouchers

