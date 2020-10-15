Advertisement

Chiefs Struggling With Injuries

Kansas City Chiefs fans cheers during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs will be without offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele and wide receiver Sammy Watkins when they visit the Buffalo Bills on Monday night for a game that was pushed back because of COVID-19 protocols. Osmele tore tendons in both of his knees and Watkins hurt his hamstring during Sunday’s loss to the Raiders, which also ended the Chiefs' franchise-record 13-game win streak. Mike Remmers finished the game at guard and coach Andy Reid says he will get the start in Buffalo. Mecole Hardman will take most of the snaps in Watkins’s place.

