Biden traveled on a plane with COVID-19 positive crew member

The news comes on the heels of a staffer for Kamala Harris testing positive for the virus.
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(WILX) - Thursday Joe Biden tweeted that he traveled with a charter plane crew member who has tested positive for COVID-19. They traveled together to Ohio on Monday and Florida on Tuesday.

According to the tweet the discovery was made during contact tracing.

Biden said that the crew member was more than 50 feet from him, and that both were wearing masks. In light of that information coupled with Biden’s own negative COVID-19 test Wednesday night, doctors have given the presidential candidate clearance not to quarantine.

Harris will continue virtual campaigning, including fundraisers. Biden’s schedule will not be altered.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

