Biden traveled on a plane with COVID-19 positive crew member

(WILX) - Thursday Joe Biden tweeted that he traveled with a charter plane crew member who has tested positive for COVID-19. They traveled together to Ohio on Monday and Florida on Tuesday.

According to the tweet the discovery was made during contact tracing.

Biden said that the crew member was more than 50 feet from him, and that both were wearing masks. In light of that information coupled with Biden’s own negative COVID-19 test Wednesday night, doctors have given the presidential candidate clearance not to quarantine.

The news comes on the heels of a staffer for Kamala Harris testing positive for the virus.

Harris will continue virtual campaigning, including fundraisers. Biden’s schedule will not be altered.

During our contact tracing, we discovered around noon today that a member of the company that charters my airplane has also tested positive for COVID. This crew member was on the plane with me, but was more than 50 feet away.



My COVID test from last night came back negative. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 15, 2020

