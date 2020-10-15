Another College Football Game Off Because of Covid

-UNDATED (AP) - Cincinnati’s weekend game at Tulsa has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests among Bearcats players. The American Athletic Conference says the Saturday game is being rescheduled for Dec. 5. Overall, it is the fifth game that had been slated to be played this week to be rescheduled and the fourth since Sunday. The Southeastern Conference has called off two games scheduled for Saturday, the first postponements in the league since it kicked off on Sept. 26. The SEC was also rocked this week by the news that Alabama coach Nick Saban tested positive for the virus ahead of the second-ranked Crimson Tide’s showdown at home with No. 3 Georgia.