Advertisement

Another College Football Game Off Because of Covid

Generic photo of Footballs
Generic photo of Footballs(WLUC)
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-UNDATED (AP) - Cincinnati’s weekend game at Tulsa has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests among Bearcats players. The American Athletic Conference says the Saturday game is being rescheduled for Dec. 5. Overall, it is the fifth game that had been slated to be played this week to be rescheduled and the fourth since Sunday. The Southeastern Conference has called off two games scheduled for Saturday, the first postponements in the league since it kicked off on Sept. 26. The SEC was also rocked this week by the news that Alabama coach Nick Saban tested positive for the virus ahead of the second-ranked Crimson Tide’s showdown at home with No. 3 Georgia.

Latest News

Sports

Chiefs Struggling With Injuries

Updated: 1 hour ago
This game was Covid delayed

Sports

Morey Leaving As Rockets’ G-M

Updated: 1 hour ago
He was hired back in 2007

Sports

Lue To Become Clippers’ Coach

Updated: 1 hour ago
Former Piston Chauncey Billups Will Be His Lead Assistant

Sports

Valentine Moving From Lansing

Updated: 1 hour ago
Valentine 's son Denzel will be a restricted free agent this off season with the NBA's Chicago Bulls.

Latest News

News

Grand Ledge Soccer’s Matthew Davidson: Bicycle Kick Tutorial

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Grand Ledge Senior Midfielder Matthew Davidson scored a hat trick in an 8-0 win over Eaton Rapids last week, highlighted by a bicycle kick.

News

Grand Ledge Soccer’s Matthew Davidson: Bicycle Kick Tutorial

Updated: 17 hours ago

Sports

In My View 10/14/2020: College hockey

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tim Staudt
College hockey is due to be played beginning November no fans in the stands at Big Ten arenas for the most part. But college hockey players don’t have a bubble set up like the NHL players had and Covid numbers could definitely be an issue amongst those p layers. If hockey gets its 28 game schedule in across the Big Ten chances are no fans for the season and many teams might have to play with Covid numbers affecting the roster sizes. College hockey might be more weird this coming season than football when it’s all completed.

Sports

MSU Men and Women’s basketball teams return to practice

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Seth Wells
MSU men and women return to the hardcourt for practice.

Sports

NFL Cancels Pro Bowl

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT
Alternative plans being determined

Sports

Dodgers Hope To Get Kershaw Back

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT
He's been struggling with back issues