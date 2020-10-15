Advertisement

All bottle and can return facilities to reopen

Michigan Department of Treasury says it is effective immediately.
Bottle return facilities in Michigan will begin reopening on June 15.
Bottle return facilities in Michigan will begin reopening on June 15.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, the Michigan Department of Treasury announced that all grocery stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, gas stations and other retailers with bottle and can return facilities must open their return facilities, resuming the collection of returnables and refund customer deposits.

Retailers that typically accept bottles and cans and provide deposits will be reopening their facilities, regardless of where such facilities are physically located, serviced by reverse vending machines, staffed by employees, or some combination of the two.

All retailers with return facilities must ensure that those facilities comply with all state-mandated safety protocols to protect both workers and the public under the emergency order issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Oct. 9.

At their discretion, retailers may limit the number of containers returned by an individual per day to $25 and establish special hours of operation for return facilities.

Stores can also periodically close their return facilities as needed for cleaning.

