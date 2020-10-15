Advertisement

94 year-old woman travels 300 miles to vote

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A 94-year-old woman who has been caring for a sister in Illinois traveled nearly 300 miles to Detroit to cast an absentee ballot in the fall election.

“I wanted to make sure my vote counted,” Mildred Madison said Monday. “This was very easy. I could sit in my wheelchair.”

Madison said she decided to go to Detroit after her August primary ballot arrived late. She traveled from the Chicago area with a son and daughter.

“Vote because your life depends on it,” Madison told FOX 2 Detroit. “And this year it truly depends on it that you vote. Not only for you but for your children and their children.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michigan Legislature OKs unemployment, legal liability bills

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Michigan’s Republican-led Legislature on Wednesday voted to keep intact longer-lasting unemployment benefits and other coronavirus-related orders issued by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, while also striking a deal on liability protections for businesses.

News

Scott Peterson murder convictions ordered re-examined

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The California Supreme Court has ordered a second look at Scott Peterson’s conviction for killing his pregnant wife and unborn son, less than two months after overturning his death penalty.

News

Grand Ledge Soccer’s Matthew Davidson: Bicycle Kick Tutorial

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Grand Ledge Senior Midfielder Matthew Davidson scored a hat trick in an 8-0 win over Eaton Rapids last week, highlighted by a bicycle kick.

News

Grand Ledge Soccer’s Matthew Davidson: Bicycle Kick Tutorial

Updated: 7 hours ago

Latest News

News

East Lansing feeling effects of COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

East Lansing issues new ordinance, students and councilmembers react

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
Some Michigan State University students agree with the city of East Lansing after the board approved a new emergency ordinance on Tuesday night.

News

City of East Lansing encourages residents to participate in pumpkin photo contest

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The annual Great Pumpkin Walk is often the highlight of many East Lansing residents' year.

VOD Recordings

Rent assistance program running out

Updated: 9 hours ago
Rent assistance program running out of resources

VOD Recordings

MSU basketball practice begins

Updated: 10 hours ago
MSU basketball practice begins

News

President Trump held campaign rally in Iowa

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
President Donald Trump held a campaign rally at the Des Moines International Airport on Wednesday.