8th person charged in Whitmer kidnapping plot

Pictured from left to right, beginning at the top: Daniel Harris, Kaleb Franks, Michael Null, William Null, Joseph Morrison, Brandon Caserta, Ty Garbin, Eric Molitor, Paul Bellar, Peter Musico, Shawn Fix, Adam Fox and Barry Croft.
Pictured from left to right, beginning at the top: Daniel Harris, Kaleb Franks, Michael Null, William Null, Joseph Morrison, Brandon Caserta, Ty Garbin, Eric Molitor, Paul Bellar, Peter Musico, Shawn Fix, Adam Fox and Barry Croft.(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An eighth person will now face state charges related to the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to a the Attorney General’s office.

At this time no new details have been released as to who the suspect is or what they will be charged with, other than the fact that the charges place them among seven others who are facing state charges. Five suspects in the plot are facing federal charges.

With this new suspect added, the total number of accused is now 14.

No additional details are yet available about the latest suspect charged by Attorney General Dana Nessel, but WILX News 10 will update this story as more information comes in.

