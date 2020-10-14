Recap: VP Mike Pence held campaigning rally in Grand Rapids

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With the election only 20 days away, the Trump campaign is pulling out all the stops in Michigan.

On Wednesday, the Vice President Mike Pence rallied voters to cast their ballots for President Trump in Grand Rapids. The Vice President also spent time advocating for Michigan Republicans who are on the ballot-including John James and Peter Meijer.

In 2016, most of West Michigan voted in favor of Trump. Now, the administration is working to keep those voters in a state that will play a key role in this election.

“We make things and we grow things. And this president, from early on, said we were going to bring American jobs back. We were going to bring the heartland back. We’re going to bring back those four beautiful words ‘made in the U.S.A.’ and that’s just what we’ve done,” said Pence.

It comes on the heels of a coronavirus outbreak at the White House. As of now, the Vice President has not tested positive.

However, given the current pandemic, there were some restrictions in place at Monday’s event.

While waiting in line, everyone had their temperature checked and then got a bracelet signifying they had been cleared. Masks were not required but there were some available along with hand sanitizer. Still, many people chose not to mask up. Some people say they’re not worried about catching the coronavirus while others are hoping everyone here is being responsible.

One Trump supporter and Grand Rapids native named Erica spoke to News 10 at the rally.

“Personally, I’m not concerned. I mean, they’ll be taking the precautions that are necessary and I think the media has overhyped it,” said Erica.

Heidi of East Lansing gave her thoughts as well.

“I trust that everyone who decided to come is willing to take that risk and is taking precautions, social distancing, wearing a mask, everything,” said Heidi.

There were several cases traced back to a Trump rally in Minnesota in September, but the president’s campaign say they took all the necessary precautions.

The President’s reelection campaign announced he will deliver a speech on Saturday focused on supporting law enforcement near Muskegon.

News 10 will keep you updated with all the election news you need to know.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.