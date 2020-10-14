Advertisement

Town Hall with President Trump Thursday on WILX

NBC News has announced a live town hall event with President Donald Trump Thursday, moderated by Savannah Guthrie.
File photo taken Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington.
File photo taken Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Mallory Anderson
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MIAMI, Fla. (WILX) -

The town hall will begin October 15 at 8 p.m. on WILX. During the one-hour town hall, Guthrie will moderate a conversation between President Trump and a group of Florida voters on critical issues impacting their vote less than three weeks before Election Day.

The event will take place outdoors at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in accordance with guidelines set forth by health officials and consistent with all government regulations. Guthrie and President Trump will be at least 12 feet apart from both each other and the audience. The audience will also be socially-distanced and required to wear face masks.

October 15 is the day President Trump and Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden were supposed to meet for their second Presidential Debate. That debate was canceled after President Trump contracted coronavirus and refused to participate in a virtual debate with Biden.

Watch President Trump’s town hall live on WILX News 10 Thursday October 15 at 8 p.m.

