Rep. Bill Huizenga tests positive for COVID-19

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WILX) - Rep. Bill Huizenga has tested positive for COVID-19 according to a tweet from earlier today. He was notably absent from Mike Pence’s appearance at a rally in Grand Rapids.

Prior to Pence’s event, Huizenga took a rapid test as part of normal precautionary procedures. That test came back positive, causing him to skip the event to self-isolate.

Huizenga says he has taken a second test and is awaiting results to confirm the diagnosis.

Earlier today, I was expected to appear with the Vice President. While taking part in offsite testing protocols, I took a rapid test that came back positive for COVID-19. I am awaiting the results of a PCR test and I am self isolating until I have confirmed results. — Rep. Bill Huizenga (@RepHuizenga) October 14, 2020

