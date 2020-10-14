Advertisement

Rep. Bill Huizenga tests positive for COVID-19

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WILX) - Rep. Bill Huizenga has tested positive for COVID-19 according to a tweet from earlier today. He was notably absent from Mike Pence’s appearance at a rally in Grand Rapids.

Prior to Pence’s event, Huizenga took a rapid test as part of normal precautionary procedures. That test came back positive, causing him to skip the event to self-isolate.

Huizenga says he has taken a second test and is awaiting results to confirm the diagnosis.

