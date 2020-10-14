Recall ordered on Cottonelle Flushable Wipes

(WILX) - Kimberly-Clark, the parent company of Cottonelle, has announced a product recall of its Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable Wipes sold throughout the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. The recall is limited to specific lots of wipes manufactured between Feb. 7, 2020 and Sept. 14, 2020.

Consumers can can check if their product is one of those being recalled by looking for the specific lot numbers found on the bottom of the package. With those numbers, consumers can use the lot number checker on the Cottonelle website. Alternatively, you can contact Kimberly-Clark’s Consumer Service team at 1-800-414-0165 or by using the ‘Contact Us’ button on the same site.

Company representatives say the affected product could be contaminated with bacterium (Pluralibacter gergoviae) which can sometimes cause serious infections in healthy individuals. Individuals with weakened immune systems are at a heightened risk of infection.

So far there have been some non-serious complaints, such as irritation and minor infection, reported for the affected wipes.

