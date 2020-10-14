Advertisement

President Trump returns to Michigan for Muskegon Rally

President Donald Trump is back on the campaign trail in Michigan Saturday for a rally
President Donald Trump speaking at a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Photo Date: 3/29/2019 / (Source: MGN)
President Donald Trump speaking at a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Photo Date: 3/29/2019 / (Source: MGN)
By Mallory Anderson
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WILX) -

President Donald Trump is back on the campaign trail in Michigan Saturday for a rally. The President will be delivering remarks on “supporting law enforcement.”

The rally is taking place at ‘FlyBy Air,’ a private airport in Musekgon. Doors open at 2:00 p.m. on October 17, and the rally is set to begin at 5:00 p.m. Tickets are free, and are on a first come first serve basis. Anyone wishing to attend must register for tickets online and sign a waiver acknowledging their risk of being exposed to COVID-19.

The President was last in Michigan for a rally on September 10 at an airport near Saginaw.

President Trump started campaigning again this week, after being medically cleared by doctors and testing negative for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Town Hall with President Trump Thursday on WILX

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Mallory Anderson
NBC News has announced a live town hall event with President Donald Trump Thursday, moderated by Savannah Guthrie.

Ap

Man charged in Warren stabbing deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A man has been charged in the deaths of a 6-year-old boy, the child’s father and a woman. Police say the killings were linked to drugs in the Detroit area.

Ap

Judge orders Flint water pipes inspected for lead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge has ordered Flint to check for lead or galvanized steel water lines in neighborhoods built since the 1990s, despite the city’s belief that the homes have copper pipes.

News

Michigan House Passes Collection of COVID-19 Measures

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Michigan House has voted to approve multiple bills aimed at setting new COVID-19 guidelines.

Latest News

News

10-14 Morning Weather

Updated: 3 hours ago
10-14 Morning Weather

News

Dogs sniff for COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
Livingston County dog trainers teach dogs to detect COVID-19

News

Second COVID-19 wave expected

Updated: 8 hours ago
On Tuesday night, Vail warns of a second wave of COVID-19. She says it’s a matter of “when” and not “if".

News

Livingston County dog trainers teach dogs to detect COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
The Griggs say their training has been very successful; having an 80 to 85 percent accuracy.

News

Ingham County Health Officer warns people about second wave of coronavirus

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
On Tuesday night, Vail warns of a second wave of COVID-19. She says it’s a matter of “when” and not “if".

National Politics

Barrett bats away tough Democratic confirmation probing

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The 48-year-old appellate court judge declared her conservative views with often colloquial language, but refused many specifics.