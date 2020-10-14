President Trump returns to Michigan for Muskegon Rally

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WILX) -

President Donald Trump is back on the campaign trail in Michigan Saturday for a rally. The President will be delivering remarks on “supporting law enforcement.”

The rally is taking place at ‘FlyBy Air,’ a private airport in Musekgon. Doors open at 2:00 p.m. on October 17, and the rally is set to begin at 5:00 p.m. Tickets are free, and are on a first come first serve basis. Anyone wishing to attend must register for tickets online and sign a waiver acknowledging their risk of being exposed to COVID-19.

The President was last in Michigan for a rally on September 10 at an airport near Saginaw.

President Trump started campaigning again this week, after being medically cleared by doctors and testing negative for COVID-19.

