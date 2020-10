President Trump holds campaign rally in Iowa

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the third of November nears, the Trump administration continues to campaign. President Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally at the Des Moines International Airport on Wednesday.

Trump is resuming in-person campaigning after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

On Monday, Trump was in Florida. He made a stop on Tuesday in Pennsylvania. Iowa is considered a battleground state for voting, so this campaign rally is crucial for his reelection.

