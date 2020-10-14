Olivet Lands 2022 NCAA Division Three Cross Country Championships

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NCAA Wednesday awarded Olivet College and the Greater Lansing Sports Authority the host duties for the 2022 NCAA Division three men’s and women’s cross country championships. they will be held November 19, 2022 at Michigan State’s Forest Akers golf Course in East Lansing. In addition, Olivet and the GLSA are working together to host the 2021 NCAA division three women’s golf championships May 11-14 at the Forest Akers courses.

