Advertisement

Officials warn funds are running low for the eviction evasion program

Officials are asking for an extension of the program and more funds.
Terrence and Jamie Holmes and their two children, ages 1 and 9, are struggling to find a new place to live after they were evicted from their Milwaukee home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Terrence and Jamie Holmes and their two children, ages 1 and 9, are struggling to find a new place to live after they were evicted from their Milwaukee home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Over the summer, the state received funding from the federal government for an eviction evasion program. The pandemic has caused many Americans to lose their jobs and not have the ability to afford their rent. This program helps applicants pay their rent to avoid eviction.

Right now, there are 980 homes waiting for assistance from the eviction evasion program. But money is fleeting and officials are hoping the federal government will extend the program, which will end in December.

However, the people who run the program in Mid-Michigan are worried it’s going to be an afterthought in an election year.

“I’m not sure we’ll see any action in the next few weeks, which is disappointing because we have families here, individuals, single parents, households who may lose their house because they don’t have access to these types of resources,” said Rawley Van Fossen, Capital Area Housing Partnership Executive Director.

The program has helped 303 families avoid eviction, but the program and its funds are set to end December 31. The Capital Area Housing Partnership said the state is stepping in to help. The program needs $2.3 million to assist the 980 homes on the list, but that money won’t be enough to help any additional applicants.

“The folks that we’re serving are folks making less than 40 thousand dollars a year. Those are our service industry jobs. Those are our waiters, servers, your local bartenders, your cooks, dishwasher. I’m not positive all of those jobs are coming back, so if you can’t find a new job or a new source of income, you’re going to continue to be rent burdened,” said Van Fossen.

Van Fossen said he is hoping federal government will expand the program and its funds so they can continue to help people avoid evictions.

Van Fossen noted the pandemic has been hard on everyone. Therefore, the rent assistance the Capital Area Housing Partnership can do is tremendous. But he warns that the program is a one-stop-shop. The program allots about $32 hundred per household, but once a household receives that money, they won’t be able to get it again.

If you are afraid you won’t be able to afford rent, Van Fossen recommends calling the Capital Area Housing Partnership. They will be able to advocate for you or help with your budget.

For more information on the Capital Area Housing Partnership and their resources, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Barron Trump tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The news came from Melania Trump, who says her 14-year-old son has tested positive but has no symptoms.

News

Recap: VP Mike Pence held campaigning rally in Grand Rapids

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Kylie Khan
With the election only 20 days away, the Trump campaign is pulling out all the stops in Michigan.

News

Recall ordered on Cottonelle Flushable Wipes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The recall is limited to specific lots of wipes manufactured between Feb. 7, 2020 and Sept. 14, 2020.

News

Health officials confirm 1,359 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
The state total now sits at 139,061 cases and 6,941 deaths.

Latest News

News

Congressman Bill Huizenga tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
He tested positive prior to VP Pence's event in Grand Rapids.

News

Columbia Street bridge closed after vehicle damages support beam

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The impact caused significant damage, displacing one beam enough to completely fracture it.

News

East Lansing City Council adopts emergency ordinance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The ordinance requires compliance with public health orders.

News

Health department: Harper’s can reopen

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The restaurant was forced to close down after it was connected to one of the largest coronavirus outbreaks in the state.

News

MSU Police prepare for the return of college football

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
They’re restating: No tailgating on campus.

News

McIntosh family donates $100K to Jackson YMCA

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Campaign chair cites support for new Y and revitalized downtown for family’s gift.