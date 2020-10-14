Officials warn funds are running low for the eviction evasion program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Over the summer, the state received funding from the federal government for an eviction evasion program. The pandemic has caused many Americans to lose their jobs and not have the ability to afford their rent. This program helps applicants pay their rent to avoid eviction.

Right now, there are 980 homes waiting for assistance from the eviction evasion program. But money is fleeting and officials are hoping the federal government will extend the program, which will end in December.

However, the people who run the program in Mid-Michigan are worried it’s going to be an afterthought in an election year.

“I’m not sure we’ll see any action in the next few weeks, which is disappointing because we have families here, individuals, single parents, households who may lose their house because they don’t have access to these types of resources,” said Rawley Van Fossen, Capital Area Housing Partnership Executive Director.

The program has helped 303 families avoid eviction, but the program and its funds are set to end December 31. The Capital Area Housing Partnership said the state is stepping in to help. The program needs $2.3 million to assist the 980 homes on the list, but that money won’t be enough to help any additional applicants.

“The folks that we’re serving are folks making less than 40 thousand dollars a year. Those are our service industry jobs. Those are our waiters, servers, your local bartenders, your cooks, dishwasher. I’m not positive all of those jobs are coming back, so if you can’t find a new job or a new source of income, you’re going to continue to be rent burdened,” said Van Fossen.

Van Fossen said he is hoping federal government will expand the program and its funds so they can continue to help people avoid evictions.

Van Fossen noted the pandemic has been hard on everyone. Therefore, the rent assistance the Capital Area Housing Partnership can do is tremendous. But he warns that the program is a one-stop-shop. The program allots about $32 hundred per household, but once a household receives that money, they won’t be able to get it again.

If you are afraid you won’t be able to afford rent, Van Fossen recommends calling the Capital Area Housing Partnership. They will be able to advocate for you or help with your budget.

