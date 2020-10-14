NFL Cancels Pro Bowl

-NEW YORK (AP) - The NFL has canceled next January’s Pro Bowl scheduled for Las Vegas. During an owners meeting held virtually on Wednesday, the league opted to call off the all-star game, hoping to replace it with a variety of virtual activities. The NFL needs flexibility in January in case it needs to move regular-season games to that month because of the coronavirus pandemic. If the game is held in 2022, it will be at the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.