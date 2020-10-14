Advertisement

NFL Cancels Pro Bowl

The 100th anniversary logo is shown above the NFL shield before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston.
The 100th anniversary logo is shown above the NFL shield before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston.(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT
-NEW YORK (AP) - The NFL has canceled next January’s Pro Bowl scheduled for Las Vegas. During an owners meeting held virtually on Wednesday, the league opted to call off the all-star game, hoping to replace it with a variety of virtual activities. The NFL needs flexibility in January in case it needs to move regular-season games to that month because of the coronavirus pandemic. If the game is held in 2022, it will be at the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Sports

In My View 10/14/2020: College hockey

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Tim Staudt
College hockey is due to be played beginning November no fans in the stands at Big Ten arenas for the most part. But college hockey players don’t have a bubble set up like the NHL players had and Covid numbers could definitely be an issue amongst those p layers. If hockey gets its 28 game schedule in across the Big Ten chances are no fans for the season and many teams might have to play with Covid numbers affecting the roster sizes. College hockey might be more weird this coming season than football when it’s all completed.

Sports

MSU Men and Women’s basketball teams return to practice

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Seth Wells
MSU men and women return to the hardcourt for practice.

Sports

Dodgers Hope To Get Kershaw Back

Updated: 1 hours ago
He's been struggling with back issues

Sports

Olivet Lands 2022 NCAA Division Three Cross Country Championships

Updated: 1 hours ago
MSU's Golf Courzes will host the girls state championships this Friday and Saturday

Sports

Little Caesar’s Arena Lands NCAA Basketball Regional

Updated: 1 hours ago
In 2024 four teams will play in Detroit

Sports

NCAA Gives Events to University of Michigan

Updated: 1 hours ago
The school has hosted numerous such events in previous years

Sports

In My View 10/13/2020: High school football

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tim Staudt
Two weeks left to the state high school football tournament. Look out for tournament runs from these area teams—DeWitt, East Lansing, Pewamo-Westphalia and Fowler, the latter in division eight. Mason is unbeaten and on my radar, so we’ll see if the Bulldogs can keep their winning ways and improve the final two regular season games.

Sports

Marleau Back With the Sharks

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT
It's a one year deal

Sports

Dolphins Lose Key Defensive Lineman

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT
He could be sidelined several months

Sports

Ronaldo Tests Positive For Covid

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT
He is reportedly doing well