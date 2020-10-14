NCAA Gives Events to University of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NCAA Wednesday announced that the Univesity of Michigan has been selected to host three postseason events-- a 2024 NCAA women’s gymnastics regional, serving as the host site of the 2024 NCAA field hockey championship semifinal and championship games and the 2025 NCAA men’s gymnastics champinships. Each event will be held on campus in Ann Arbor.

