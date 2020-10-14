Advertisement

MSU Police prepare for the return of college football

They’re restating: No tailgating on campus
(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 1:12 PM EDT
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University is preparing for the return of college football. Officials from the university say that, in an effort to ensure the health and safety of fans, student-athletes, coaches, officials, staff and students, tailgating will be prohibited in all parking lots and campus spaces this football season.

The Michigan State University Police Department will continue to enforce the University Ordinance (21.03) which prohibits the possession of open or uncapped containers of alcoholic beverages and the consumption of alcoholic beverages on campus, including stadium parking areas.

“On home football game days, certain rules are normally suspended,” said Captain Chris Rozman, MSU Police public information officer. “However, for this football season parking lots will be closed and there will be no tailgating allowed on campus to help curb the spread of COVID-19 and to promote a safe environment for Spartans and visitors.”

