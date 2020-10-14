Advertisement

MSU Men and Women’s basketball teams return to practice

Tom Izzo and Suzy Merchant addressed the media Wednesday morning.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 7, 2015. (AP Photo/Sam Riche)
By Seth Wells
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - College basketball is officially back in East Lansing. The Spartan basketball teams, both men and women, returned to practice Wednesday ahead of what is sure to be an unusual season.

As the season inches closer, both Tom Izzo and Suzy Merchant acknowledged the challenges that the pandemic has brought to the programs.

“I feel like I’m on a golf cart that isn’t working very well you know start stop start stop trying to get up the hill and going down a hill. It’s just been very bizarre,” Merchant said.

Izzo spoke to how his team excelled despite the tougher summer restrictions.

“Our players worked very hard. We had an incredible July and August and I thought we made a lot of progress as a team even though it was in a different way. More in the weight room and individual work, you know we weren’t allowed to be together as much in the summer, pods of maybe three or four,” Izzo explained.

Izzo also mentioned in his press conference that he believes the Breslin Center will be adding some elements during games this year to make the atmosphere seem a bit more normal if fans are not allowed.

“We’re going to do some things in the arena to kind of spruce it up a little bit. We’ll definitely have some crowd noise and music and what we’re allowed to do," Izzo continued, "But I’m still hoping and praying that as this thing moves forward that we’re going to still end up with some fans or media back in the stands.”

The teams will likely be practicing for a couple weeks at least before finding out more details regarding their schedules for the upcoming season.

